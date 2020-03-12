Man Utd fans fume over Mike Dean’s Fred decision after he denied penalty for diving

Manchester United star Fred was booked for diving during the first half against Manchester City though many believed the Red Devils should have been given a penalty

Manchester United fans are not impressed with Mike Dean for booking Fred for diving with many believing the Red Devils should have been awarded a penalty.

Fred was challenged by Nicolas Otamendi late in the first half as United welcomed rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford.

And despite there being contact, Fred was booked for simulation by referee Dean with many being annoyed with the decision.

United hero Gary Neville, co-commentating for Sky Sports, said: “It wasn’t a dive. And it certainly wasn’t a yellow card.

“Penalty or nothing. It certainly wasn’t a yellow card for Fred.”

And many United fans on social media echoed the thoughts of the former England right-back.

One wrote: “Lol get legit fouled inside penalty box and then get booked for simulation. Mike Dean and VAR can shove it up their butt”

Another frustrated fan put: “It again seems like Mike Dean wants to make this about him. Replays clearly show no dive by Fred. Penalty may have been harsh, but there is an argument for one.”

While a third commented: “The yellow card given to Fred by Mike Dean for deemed simulation instead of awarding a penalty could be costly if Fred can get another yellow card which is always possible in a derby ,we’ve got to pressurise City bit more good 1st half”

And another fumed: “How has VAR not given a Penalty for the Fred incident and why isn’t anyone doing anything about it immediately ?? Why doesn’t Mike Dean ask the Referee who was looking at the video ?? So many loopholes.”

While one more put: “Mike Dean really gave yellow card to Fred when that was clear penalty for United. Mike Dean really hates United”

And former United ace Dion Dublin said: “There is a little bit of contact there from Nicolas Otamendi right foot on Fred’s but I think Mike Dean is well within his rights to give Fred a yellow card…I’ve just seen the replay.

“Maybe that is a bit harsh. Maybe it should just have been a play on and no card.”