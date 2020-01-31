Man Utd fans hijack Bruno Fernandes confirmation post in dig at Glazer family

Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United has been confirmed by the club – but fans kept up the heat on the club’s owners, the Glazer family

Manchester United fans had a brutal response as Bruno Fernandes’ move from Sporting Lisbon was confirmed, taking aim at the Glazer family.

The Red Devils published the news on Twitter that the €55m (£46.3m) deal potentially rising to €80m (£67.4m) has been completed.

It brings an end to the transfer saga that has rumbled on throughout the month.

Fernandes was tracked by United over the summer before threats of a Barcelona coup saw the Premier League side pay the fee.

And the move was confirmed with a snap on Twitter.

The Portugal midfielder can be seen wearing the famous red jersey, posing for the camera.

Accompanying the post, the club wrote: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes.”

The post has already been liked more than 45,000 times within minutes of being published.

And the United faithful were delighted with the news.

Captain Harry Maguire wrote: “Welcome Bruno.”

A Red Devils supporter commented: “Boom.”

While a third added: “Welcome to Manchester United.”

But other fans took the chance to have a dig at their owners.

“It’s been a long time coming but blame [Ed] Woodward and the Glazers,” they wrote.

A fifth added: “We need to add more quality players.

“You can’t clap with one hand.”

While a sixth sent a clear message to the owners.

“A signing doesn’t erase 15 years of Glazer destruction of our club,” they said.

A seventh commented: “Welcome Bruno but let’s keep up the pressure on the Glazers.

“They will always be a huge problem.”

With a final fan simply writing: “Kick [Ed] Woodward out of football.”

The Portuguese midfielder arrives at Old Trafford after three seasons with Sporting.

And the captain played a big part in their current season, with 15 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

It comes as Fernandes has given his first interview as a United player.