Man Utd fans in meltdown as Bruno Fernandes makes debut vs Wolves

Bruno Fernandes has been thrown straight into the starting XI by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United take on Wolves in a crucial Premier League clash

Manchester United fans are in a frenzy after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Bruno Fernandes in his starting line-up.

The Portugal international arrived only on Thursday after joining from Sporting for a potential fee worth £68m.

It followed a long transfer saga that stretched all the way back to last summer, though he has been on the club’s radar for over two years now.

And Solskjaer has decided to put Fernandes straight into his side to face Wolves in a crucial Premier League clash.

Both sides are on 34 points in the table and are chasing a potential spot in the top four.

With so much on the line, the United boss has told his new big money signing to get the three points.

And United fans are over the moon to see their new signing so early in action so soon.

One said: “I’m giddy as f*** waiting to see Bruno play.”

Another posted: “Things you love to see… THIS!”

And a third said: “Bruno straight into the 11 let’s GO.”

Others said: “Yessss.” “Come on nowww.” “SIUUUUU.”

While this fan tweeted: “WE FEASSSSST.”

Meanwhile, Fernandes has already stated how excited he is to join United.

He even expressed a wish to follow in the footsteps of Old Trafford hero Cristiano Ronaldo, who also moved from Sporting to the Red Devils.

He said: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me.

“It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”