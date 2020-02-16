Man Utd fans in meltdown at Bruno Fernandes worldie goal in training

Fred looked astounded as Man Utd’s latest signing nonchalantly whipped a free-kick over the wall and into the net during a training session in Malaga

Bruno Fernandes left Manchester United fans in awe of his sublime free-kick technique after footage emerged of him classily scoring a goal from a dead ball situation in training.

The Red Devils have jetted out to Malaga on the south coast of Spain for some warm weather training away from the cold wind and rain of Storm Dennis, which is currently battering the UK.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been put through their paces ahead of their bid to close the gap on Chelsea in the race for the top four at Stamford Bridge in Sunday.

The trip has also allowed Fernandes to gel with his new team-mates after arriving from Sporting Lisbon for £68m in the January transfer window.

And the Portuguese playmaker wowed fans, as well as fellow United stars, when he stepped up to display his free-kick skills.

Striking the ball with a stunning amount of topspin, Fernandes fired the ball up and over over the mannequin wall, and down again, in plenty of time for it to hit the net.

The goalkeeper could get nowhere near the sublime strike, while Fred simply turned and looked at his new team-mate in stunned admiration.

“The tech is ridiculous,” commented one Man Utd fan account.

“Never again do I wanna see anyone but Bruno taking free kicks,” stated another.

“Pastor Fred and Rashy your services are no longer needed…lol,” commented a third Red Devils supporter.

A fourth made a specific request, writing: ” @B_Fernandes8 , when there’s a foul outside the box, grab the ball asap and make it urs! Dont let Pereira to be there anywhere near u, asking for the ball!

“This is the best time to prove coz once Rashford is back, u have to be our best free kick taker on regular basis!”

Fernandes made his United debut in the 0-0 draw with Wolves prior to the winter break and Reds coach Kieran McKenna praised the 25-year-old for making himself available so soon after joining.

“It is a credit to him for coming in, putting his hand up straightaway and saying he wanted to go into the team for Wolves,” McKenna said. “It was a really positive start for him.”