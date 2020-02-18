Man Utd fans question Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Odion Ighalo Chelsea decision

Odion Ighalo was kept away from his new Manchester United team-mates amid precautionary fears he was carrying the deadly coronavirus

Manchester United’s deadline day arrival Odion Ighalo will start on the bench this evening against Chelsea, leaving some fans scratching their heads.

The striker arrived in the final hours of the January window as the Red Devils searched for another attacking option.

Ighalo’s move from China caused fears he may be one of the people carrying the deadly coronavirus, which originated in Asia last month.

United took no chances with their new signing, disallowing him from joining up with the team in Marbella over the winter break.

But Ighalo has made the bench this evening for the crucial clash at Stamford Bridge.

“Where’s Ighaloooo,” questioned one fan.

“No Ighalo?” said one supporter with a crying emoji.

“Wish Ighalo was starting ffs,” a third said.

“Ighalo grabbing the winner of the bench,” a fourth wrote.

Ighalo’s loan deal expires at the end of the season.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested the player could be kept on a permanent basis, if he impresses during his temporary spell at Old Trafford.

“It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door and if you impress it gives you a chance,” said Solskjaer at his pre-match press conference.

“That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs if it’s permanent or it’s a loan. If you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, then of course there’s a chance that we’ll look at extending things.

“That doesn’t just go for Odion, but since you asked, yes, of course his incentive is to play as well as he can. And it’s up to us to make sure that he’d want to stay if we wanted him.

“I think he’s probably pinching himself at times, because he’s now at his favourite club at the age of 30.

“Hopefully he’ll prove to you what I think he will. He’s a proven goalscorer, so he’ll do all right.”