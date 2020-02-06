Man Utd fans scoff as Lionel Messi linked with Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United fans have laughed off rumours that Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona and seek a move to Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United are one of several clubs that have been linked with a move for Barcelona captain Lionel Messi over the past week.

The Argentina international has a clause in his contract that allows him to walk away from the Catalan giants on June 30 of each year now that he has passed his 32nd birthday.

Manchester City have also been the subject of speculation with Pep Guardiola a huge fan, but United supporters were having none of his links to the Red Devils.

The move would come as a big surprise considering their struggles in the Premier League, with Champions League qualification for next season hanging in the balance.

One fan said: “You know I’m not even entertaining this.”

A second then added: “Jokers.”

A third fan said: “Give over. He’s too scared of a challenge.”

“Haha don’t want him. He will not leave Barcelona he runs the club,” a fourth said.

The rumours have started following a public disagreement between Messi and Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal over the performances during the ill-fated reign of recently sacked boss Ernesto Valverde.

Messi said in response to his former team-mates claim that the squad were not working hard enough: “When you talk about players, you have to give names because if not, it gives air to things which are not true.

“Sincerely, I don’t like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions.

“The players [are responsible]for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven’t been good. The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make.”

Those comments suggest that Messi is no longer fully content at the Nou Camp having pledged his future to the club back in October.

He said: “I am becoming more and more clear that I want to retire here.

“Especially for how I feel about the club. Then, as a family, how happy we are here. For not changing my children’s friendships; I don’t want to break those.

“I had to live through that [moving to Barcelona from Argentina at a young age], and I don’t want them to go through the same thing.”