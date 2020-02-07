Man Utd fans taunt Jurgen Klopp for ‘bottling’ the treble by picking Liverpool kids

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has opted not to manage his team in their FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury

Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp have been mocked by rival clubs for fielding an under-23s side in the FA Cup tonight.

Klopp himself will not be in the dugout as well, with academy boss Neil Critchley taking the reins like he did against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool were due to be on a winter break and the German has decided to stick to those plans by allowing his players to skip the fourth round replay against Shrewsbury.

However, this decision has hugely divided football fans and supporters of the Reds’ rivals have been quick to mock both Liverpool and Klopp.

“Lol, you’re bottling it against Shrewsbury”, one simply wrote.

“Imagine being the manager of the run away leaders of the league and current European champions but your ego is getting the way of a FA Cup replay all because you couldn’t beat Shrewsbury first time round!” another fumed.

“Jurgen Klopp you’re an embarrassment and a disgrace”.

“Klopp is 22 points above the 2nd team & still doubts the fact that he’s going to win League this season,” added a third. “He’s a coward”.

“Absolutely disgusting from Klopp, Liverpool deserved to be punished by giving Shrewsbury the win” another claimed.

“He’s disrespected whole competition and his own club. Shankly,Paisley etc wouldn’t do that.”

While another suggested that losing the replay, coupled with their loss to Villa, would invalidate any potential ‘invincible’ claims that Liverpool could make at the end of the season, writing: “It’s going to be funny when the Invincibles lost to Villa and Shrewsbury”.

Speaking about his decision, Klopp said: “We intend to honour the original idea of the break.

“We have respect for the players’ welfare and they need this time off. We got a letter from the authorities in April last year asking us not to organise anything during the week of the break and we haven’t.

“We have given the players the time off, and some are going away. They will still be keeping fit, but they do not have to play football that week and they do not have to come in to Melwood.”

Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Liverpool: Kelleher, Williams, Hoever, van den Berg, Lewis Clarkson, Chirivella, Cain, Elliott, Millar, Jones. Subs:

Gallacher, Dixon-Bonner, Boyes, Bearne, Norris, Hardy.

Shrewsbury: O’Leary, Love, Ebanks-Landell, Williams, Golbourne Pierre, Edwards, Laurent, Whalley, Lang, Goss. Subs: Murphy Beckles, Sears, Walker, Udoh, Cummings, Hart.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)