Man Utd fans think they’ve found Bruno Fernandes’ flight ahead of transfer today

Bruno Fernandes looks set to complete his Manchester United transfer – and fans are speculating as to what flight the playmaker could be on to head to Carringotn

Bruno Fernandes is flying to England as he prepares to undergo a Manchester United medical today.

The Portuguese playmaker is expected to put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year deal after a fee with Sporting Lisbon was finally agreed.

He was reportedly seen in Lisbon airport this morning ready to board a flight, shortly after addressing a question from a reporter about his impending move to the Premier League.

United fans have now speculated as to when he will arrive in the UK before heading to Carrington – pinpointing a specific flight.

They have highlighted a TAP Air Portugal flight taking off from Lisbon at 7:45am and due to land in Manchester at 10:45am as the possible aircraft Fernandes is travelling on.

Flight TP1312 departed on time and is on track to land at its scheduled time at Manchester Airport before Fernandes heads over to United’s training ground for his medical.

Fernandes insists Manchester United were always his first choice destination if he was to leave Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils initially looked like they would miss out on signing the midfielder after refusing to meet Sporting’s asking price.

But after increasing their offer twice in the past 24 hours, the second for a deal which could be worth 80m euros (£67.76m), it looks like the transfer will finally go through ahead of Friday’s deadline.

On Tuesday evening, Fernandes’ close friend, Carolina Deslandes, posted a picture of them together on her Instagram account with an airplane emoji, suggesting that the midfielder is already en route to England.

The Portugal international was also stopped outside his house by Portuguese television station SIC as he made his way to his car with Deslandes.

Asked if the Premier League was his preference, Bruno replied: “It always was.”

And when asked specifically about Manchester United, he added: “Anything really.”

If he completes a medical and paperwork is finalised in time, then he could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Old Trafford.