Man Utd hero Andy Cole gives Rashford and Martial advice ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo in January with Marcus Rashford injured and Anthony Martial struggling in front of goal recently

Manchester United hero Andy Cole has given his verdict on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial claiming the Englishman has “never been a centre-forward”.

Rashford is currently out injured with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signing Odion Ighalo on loan during the January transfer window.

It comes with Anthony Martial having struggled in front of goal recently with the French star netting eight Premier League goals this season but just one in 2020.

Both Rashford and Martial appear to enjoy playing more from a wider position though they have been forced central due to a lack of options for Solskjaer.

And Cole believes it is something that suits Martial more but the United hero has advice for both.

“Marcus has never been a centre-forward,” Cole told Goal.

“I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way, it’s just Marcus struggled when he had to receive the ball with his back to goal. That’s not his cup of tea.

“In the wide areas, you never have to play with your back to play all game.

“When he plays off the left, you can see that he blossoms and that he enjoys that position.

“Coming in off the left, getting shots off or playing one-twos with the centre-forward, I think he’s done well in that position.

“Martial sees himself as a No 9. He has to work on a few things as well to improve himself – ball retention, getting in the right areas to score goals, just like Marcus is doing now in the wide areas.

“If you’re going to play as a No 9 at whatever level, you have to run in the box because that’s how you are going to score goals. Nothing ever changes.

“The goal never moves and if you don’t run into the box then you know that your chances of scoring goals becomes very limited.”

Martial is set to start for United against Chelsea on Monday with Ighalo potentially handed his debut at Stamford Bridge.