Man Utd hero Dimitar Berbatov explains why he would have loved to play with Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes got himself on the scoresheet for the first time in his Manchester United career last weekend, and Dimitar Berbatov is tipping the £47m January signing for big things

Former striker Dimitar Berbatov has revealed why he would have loved to play in front of Bruno Fernandes following the new recruit’s brilliant start to life at Manchester United .

The £47m Portuguese playmaker has made an instant impact at Old Trafford and scored his first goal for the club with a penalty during last weekend’s 3-0 win over Watford.

More importantly though, Fernandes appears to have revitalised United’s attack having become the main man in the no. 10 role.

And ex-Bulgaria forward Berbatov, who scored 56 goals for the Red Devils, admits he has been seriously impressed by Fernandes’ first few games for the club.

Berbatov also explained why a player like Fernandes is a joy to play in front of, with the 26-year-old’s eye for a pass making a striker’s job a lot easier.

“The big plus for United against Watford was the performance of Bruno Fernandes who was outstanding,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I was impressed by the way he took responsibility and stepped up to score his first United goal from the penalty. And the style he took it with showed that he has the confidence to succeed at United.

“It will be difficult for United to finish in the Premier League top four but, with Spurs and Chelsea performing inconsistently, it is not impossible.

“United look like a different team with Fernandes always looking to get on the ball, drive them forward and play the strikers in.

“I would have enjoyed playing in front of Fernandes because, for a striker, you are always willing to make runs when you know you have somebody in midfield who can find you with a pass.

“As well as his creativity, Fernandes has a good shot on him. The only aspect of his performance that he needs to work on is his aggression in the defensive part of the game but that should come as he gets more experience in the Premier League.”

United are back in action on Sunday when they face Everton (2pm).