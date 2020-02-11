Man Utd hero Patrice Evra leaves fans in stitches after bumping head in Instagram clip

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra’a latest Monday motivation clip did not quite go to plan while getting out of his Mercedes

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra left fans in stitches with his latest Instagram clip as the former defender bumped his head.

The Frenchman made nearly 380 appearances for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League.

After retiring in 2018, he now keeps fans regularly update on Instagram with hilarious videos.

And the 38-year-old’s latest offering is no different.

In the clip, Evra is seen winding the window of his Mercedes SLS down while Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” plays.

“It’s Monday,” the Frenchman yells as he laughs out loud.

He pushes the wing doors of the supercar out, which sends them up instead of out to the side.

And Evra forgets this, banging his head on the door

It does not stop the United legend from keeping up his smile, though, as he dances to the famous soul song.

He is even missing a slipper – but the Frenchman continues to dance before giving a motivational talk.

The clip then finishes with his famous catchphrase: “I love this game!”

This footage has been viewed nearly a million times since it was published on Instagram on Monday.

And fans were left in stitches at

“I love this lad,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “I’m going to look at this every morning now – made me laugh so much.”

While a third sent a cheeky warning to the Frenchman.

“Mind you head,” they said.

And a fourth added: “SLS problems but I still love this game.”

With a fifth simply writing: “Happiest person ever.”

