Man Utd hero Rio Ferdinand sends message to the Glazers and Ed Woodward

Manchester United are languishing in seventh but swooped for Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo during the transfer window

Manchester United fans won’t accept their side being second best for much longer.

That’s according to club legend Rio Ferdinand, who has warned the Glazers that the Old Trafford faithful have high expectations.

Ed Woodward secured Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon following a protracted transfer saga.

United also snapped up ex-Watford forward Odion Ighalo on loan until the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the Premier League heavyweights are languishing in seventh and could only manage a dismal 0-0 draw with Wolves last Saturday.

Ferdinand was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and won six Premier League titles during his tenure at the club.

The former defender turned pundit has warned that this generation of supporters remember the side being a dominant force in English football.

“Fans remember that success, they remember the players around that time and you get addicted to winning,” he told talkSPORT.

“Everyone wants to see their team produce the goods and when you look at the level of investment that’s gone into this squad, the fans are sitting there saying, ‘we expect to see more out on the pitch’.

“We’re all sitting here talking and asking the questions as to how it can be improved, so hopefully the powers that be at the club hit the right notes.”

Ighalo was a desperate roll of the dice from United as they looked to bolster their attacking options on deadline day.

Mark Hughes says the Nigeria international will be delighted to get such a high-profile move.

“He will be covered in bruises, as he will have been pinching himself all day,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s the type that United need, whether or not that’s a long-term view Ole has in terms of where he wants to take the team.

“I’ve watched them on a number of occasions and I always feel they lack that physicality at the top end of the pitch, just to relieve pressure.

“When United won at City and were getting pressed hard, they needed an outlet to knock it up to a big man who could retain possession and resist challenges.

“Without that physicality, sometimes you can’t get out.”