Man Utd in transfer ‘agreement’ with Sporting Lisbon over key Bruno Fernandes detail

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon still can’t sort a price for Bruno Fernandes – but appear to have come to an agreement over bonuses.

United are keen to add the Portuguese midfielder to the ranks this month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been left short of options with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay both out.

Fernandes would be a welcome addition and Solskjaer is a fan.

But striking a deal with Sporting has proven tricky.

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha says the two clubs can’t agree on a ‘base’ price for Fernandes.

United don’t want to pay more than €50m (£42m) up front for the player, but Sporting want €60m to €70m (£50.6m to £59m).

Correio suggest one thing has been agreed between the two, though.

That’s how much in ‘add-ons’ would be paid should Fernandes be a success at Old Trafford.

Both are said to be happy on a fee of €10m (£8.4m), which would be payable based on United winning the Premier League or Champions League during his time in Manchester.

Solskjaer appeared to take a subtle dig at injured United star Pogba for not being around the club during his recovery from injury.

After Marcus Rashford vowed to stay involved in first-team matters, the manager said: “At the moment he’s been having loads of treatment, so he might be in meeting today or tomorrow, who knows?

“Marcus is a genuine Manchester United supporter who wants us to do well and help.”

When asked if he wanted to see the same from Pogba, Solskjaer added: “We all want this to go well and we’ve all got different ways of showing how much we care.”

When asked about any transfer business fans could expect to see before next Friday’s 11pm deadline, he said: “We’re still working on one or two things so let’s see if the club get it over the line.”