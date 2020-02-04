Man Utd injury latest including Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay return dates

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to have a fully fit squad at his disposal

Manchester United are still without three key players as they go in search of an elusive top-four finish.

Chelsea currently hold the lowest Champions League qualification spot with a four-point lead over Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that he is expected to mount a late challenge to climb above both Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho’s sides, and the returns of Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford would be a welcome boost.

McTominay has been sidelined since December with a knee injury after becoming a regular starter under the Norwegian boss.

In the latest update over his condition, Solskjaer’s response was promising, he said: “Scott’s going to be out for a while.

“We won’t see him before the winter break, we’ll see him hopefully in February.”

Pobga hasn’t featured since the win over Newcastle before the turn of the year, with his injury relating to his foot.

Speaking at the start of January, Solskjaer said: “He’s injured now and he’ll probably need an op on his foot.

“We’ve had a consultant looking at him and the club has done the scans.

“He’ll probably be out for three or four weeks.”

“Paul’s had a terrible season with injuries and he’s desperate to play football.

“If there’s one thing that I know about Paul, he loves playing football and he loves just being out there training as well, and it’s been playing on his mind.

“Any player who is injured cannot wait to get back on the pitch, you feel so free. He’s been playing with pain, so I’m sure when he’s pain-free and he’s injury-free, he’ll enjoy his football.”

The biggest miss for United has been their top scorer Rashford, with Odion Ighalo coming in on loan as cover.

The 22-year-old had managed 14 league goals in 22 starts before falling injured before the defeat to Liverpool.

Solskjaer said at the end of January: “Yeah it’s a [back]stress fracture. He’ll be out for a while.

“He won’t be back until after the mid-season break. Normally six weeks to heal, then he needs rehab after that.”