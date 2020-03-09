Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand digs out talkSPORT ‘loon’ over Jack Grealish transfer verdict

Manchester United have no chance of signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa according to one talkSPORT caller, but Rio Ferdinand clearly thinks otherwise

Rio Ferdinand has blasted a “loon” talkSPORT caller for claiming Jack Grealish will not want to leave Aston Villa for Manchester United this summer.

Villa’s hopes of avoiding relegation seemingly rest on the shoulders of captain Grealish, who has registered nine goals and eight assists for the club this season.

And the midfielder’s impressive form looks to have caught United’s eye, with reports suggesting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co will make a move for him in the summer window.

According to one Red Devils fan, however, they have no chance of luring Grealish away from Villa Park.

“I can tell you right now, we will not get Jack Grealish from Aston Villa,” the supporter said on talkSPORT.

“You look at Aston Villa, they’re a massive club. Jack Grealish, that’s his boyhood club. Why would he want to leave for us?

“We’re mid-table at the moment. In our current form at the moment, we are mid-table. That is what we’ve got to accept at the moment.

“If Villa stay up this year and they get a bit of investment, why would he want to leave?”

It’s fair to say United legend Ferdinand doesn’t share the same opinion as the caller, taking to Twitter to brand him a “loon”.

He wrote: “What am I hearing from the caller on @talkSPORT… he doesn’t think @JackGrealish would leave Villa for United! *laughing emojis* #loon”.

As well as Grealish, United are also rumoured to be interested in Leicester playmaker James Maddison.

The latter has also enjoyed a great season under Brendan Rodgers, with nine goals and three assists under his belt so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

And according to journalist David Ornstein, United will go for both players in the summer.

“I think it’s going to be interesting with Grealish because the suggestions have been around Grealish and Maddison mainly for the midfield,” he said on The Warm Down .

“I think, could be wrong here, but it’s about going for both and seeing what you come out with. Both slightly similar profiles, positions etc.

“I think Maddison will be far tougher because Leicester could well qualify for the Champions League and Manchester might not.”