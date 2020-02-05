Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand expresses Liverpool fears over Premier League dominance

Liverpool are well clear at the top of the Premier League and Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand fears it could be the start of a dominating few years for the Reds

Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand has expressed his fears over Liverpool’s potential dominance of the Premier League.

The Reds are currently 22 points clear at the top of the table and look set to win their maiden Premier League title.

It comes a season after they pushed Manchester City all the way, agonisingly missing out on the crown by just one point.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not let that heartbreak get them down this campaign, winning 24 of their 25 matches and being unbeaten in the league.

And with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all impressing, Ferdinand believes Liverpool could dominate for a few more years yet.

Speaking at BT’s launch of its new five-year 4-3-3 partnership with the English, Scottish, Irish and Welsh FA’s, Ferdinand said: “You have to respect it, I think Liverpool have done a tremendous job.

“In the last two years the amount of points they have accumulated has been phenomenal.’

“I think that is the scary part for everyone else is that Liverpool, this isn’t about today, they’re going to be in this for the long haul.

“They look like a team that is being built for the long-term. I think others team, other owners, can take a lead off of what Liverpool have done.

“They’ve invested in their manager [Klopp], they’ve invested in his ideas. He’s been allowed to implement them over time.

“He didn’t have success immediately, but you’re seeing it bear fruit four or five years on now from the beginnings of that. He was given time and the resources and now the trophies are coming.”

Liverpool boss Klopp recently spoke about Liverpool’s future and reiterated his focus on winning.

He said: “After our careers, we want to look back and then get mixed up, in what we won and when we won it.

“(When I said it earlier in the season) that was maybe a joke at the time, but it is kind of the idea we have together (now).

“Anyone in the past who looked like they would win something and then stopped never got rewarded in history.”