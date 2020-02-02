Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand issues plea to Odion Ighalo after deadline-day transfer

Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand has sent a message to shock deadline-day signing Odion Ighalo

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was open about his desire to sign a striker throughout January, but very few would have expected Odion Ighalo to get the call.

The Nigeria striker left English football for the Chinese Super League in 2017 having scored 39 goals in 99 outings for Watford.

The 30-year-old managed to net 46 times in 75 games during his time in Asia, and has now returned after the start of their league season was delayed due to the coronavirus.

Rio Ferdinand has now offered his thoughts on the move, and pleaded with Ighalo to help his young team-mates in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford.

“I just hope, I really want him to do well, to come in and help the guys,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel.

“He’s got great experience and the lads like Greenwood need that, Martial needs that, Daniel James needs that.

“At the same time a lot of people are saying we’ve gone from Cavani, Mandzukic, Dzeko people like that.

“Yes, experienced players but the level of the name is a lot less than what they’ve ended up with in Ighalo.

“A lot of work was done on the last day, it was rushed.

“Ighalo please come in and score goals, please come in and do the job, show us why Inter wanted you, why Tottenham wanted you.

“Come in and bang goals please and help those young guys too.”

Solskjaer told the media the reasons behind the signing after their 0-0 draw against Wolves on Saturday, and urged fans to support the boyhood United fan.

“Odion Ighalo is in the air and on his way. We will give him time to settle,” he told reporters.

“He is a striker, has a physical presence and is a goalscorer so he will give us a lot.

“You would be thrilled when you have been a Manchester United supporter your whole life and you’ve been working your whole life.

“Being the top scorer in the African Cup of Nations tells you a lot about the qualities we are going to get.

“He’s a different type of striker. He’s a proven goalscorer, physical presence. It also gives us a chance to rest Mason Greenwood and to rest Anthony Martial at times with so many games coming up.”