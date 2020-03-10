Man Utd loanee Dean Henderson leaving team-mates “speechless” in Sheffield United training

Sheffield United star Sander Berge has been singing the praises of on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson has been lauded by his new Sheffield United team-mate Sander Berge, who has claimed the Manchester United loanee is “like having two goalkeepers in goal”.

The 22-year-old has played a key part in the Blades’ excellent Premier League campaign, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding just 23 goals in 26 starts.

With Everton ’s Jordan Pickford currently enduring a difficult time lately, Henderson’s form has seen calls intensify for him to be given the nod as England’s number one for the upcoming European Championships.

Berge is one of those backing Henderson to get the nod ahead of Pickford and Burnley ’s Nick Pope, with the Norwegian star waxing lyrical about his team-mate’s ability.

“He’s insane,” Berge told Norwegian publication VG . “I’ve never been with such a good goalkeeper. One thing in matches, he is almost a defence alone at times, and you feel so secure with him.

“But people have to see him at training. It’s crazy. He saves balls from one yard. Sometimes I am completely speechless by how good he is.

“It’s like having two goalkeepers in goal with him. He’s awesome. He’s so confident. He knows he is good and he exploits that too. He is exceptional.

“I am not at all surprised that this [Henderson starting for England at the Euros] is talked about. From what I’ve seen, I certainly think he’s England’s number one.

“It’s awesome to follow him and to have him on your team.

“To play against him in training, that’s… you are mentally put out, because he saves all the balls.

“It’s totally sick. I had a training where I was going to score three easy goals, but he just saved everything. It’s totally sick.”

Meanwhile, former United defender Danny Higginbotham has claimed that Henderson’s displays at Bramall Lane will give the club a problem when he returns to Old Trafford .