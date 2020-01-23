Man Utd make Carlos Tevez transfer decision amid Old Trafford return talk

Manchester United have been linked with a sensational return for Carlos Tevez as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bring in a striker during the transfer window

Manchester United will reportedly not be re-signing Carlos Tevez this month despite suggestions that the Argentine striker could return to Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be keen to sign a new forward this month with Marcus Rashford set to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The England ace could be out for up to three months having suffered a double stress fracture to the back.

Former striker Tevez had been linked with a sensational return to Old Trafford in the wake of Rashford’s injury, but the Daily Express claim it will not happen this month.

It’s reported that Manchester United have said there is no chance they will go for Tevez, who has spent the last few seasons abroad.

Tevez previously spent two years with the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2007 and 2009.

Solskjaer had admitted at the start of the season that United were short in attacking options.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are now expected to lead the line in the absence of Rashford.

Back in August, Solskjaer said: “We are one down, to be fair, but we just didn’t find the right one. We didn’t find the answer that we wanted.”

And it appears Solskjaer still hasn’t found the one he wants despite United having been linked with a number of strikers.

Erling Haaland opted to join Borussia Dortmund despite Solskjaer being very interested in his fellow Norwegian.

Edinson Cavani is also believed to be on Solskjaer’s wish-list having handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain.

United struggled in front of goal again on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are back in action on Sunday when they will face either Watford or Tranmere in the FA Cup.