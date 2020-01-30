Man Utd ‘make enquiry’ to Barcelona about potential Ivan Rakitic transfer

Man Utd have signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon but are still looking for reinforcements before the January transfer deadline

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking at potential signings with just hours left until the end of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have finally secured a deal to land Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon but are still in desperate need of reinforcements all over the pitch.

And according to ESPN , United have been made aware of Rakitic’s availability.

The Croatia international has featured in 15 La Liga matches for Barca this season but is finding playing time harder to come by.

The 31-year-old has a contract at the Nou Camp until 2021 but would be allowed to leave for a fee in the region of £17m, it is believed.

United boss Solskjaer has been desperate to add a midfielder to his squad after losing Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay to injury, although United’s recruitment plan remains focused on the summer.

The signing of Fernandes will definitely help but they are still light in numbers as the team embarks on a push to qualify for the Champions League.

It was believed that signing the Portuguese would scupper any deal for Rakitic in January but United may decide to steal a march on other suitors.

If not then they could return for the midfielder, who has won four La Liga titles and the Champions League with the Catalans, in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils suffered a Carabao Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of city rivals Manchester City on Wednesday night.

While they won the game 1-0, Solskjaer’s men went down 3-2 on aggregate after losing the first leg at Old Trafford 3-1.

Fernandes could make his United debut in their Premier League home game with Wolves on Saturday evening.

United will pay an initial fee of around 55m euros (£47m) for the 25-year-old, though add-ons could increase the overall cost to 80m euros (£67.6m).