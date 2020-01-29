Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Alexis Sanchez quote sparks brilliant reaction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments on Alexis Sanchez saw one journalist shout ‘excuse me’ in shock

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments on Alexis Sanchez left one journalist at his press conference baffled, saying “excuse me”.

The Red Devils boss claimed the forward would “prove us all wrong” during his press conference.

Sanchez is on loan at Inter Milan, staying at the San Siro until the end of the season – but has struggled for fitness, scoring one goal in just six games.

Solskjaer, though, expressed his confidence in the forward today.

Speaking in the Carabao Cup press conference, the United boss said: “We’ve got players here that we’re working hard to get back to fitness.

“And if there is something out there, then the club are pursuing that.

“Alexis will come back in the summer and proves us all wrong.”

And footage reveals one journalist at the back of the room having a shocked reaction to the claim.

“Seriously,” they say as murmurs fill the room.

It came as Solskjear addressed United’s lack of transfer activity this month.

“Of course, it is difficult,” the 46-year-old.

“It always have been.

“I can’t remember how many good deals we’ve brought in January.

“Henrik [Larsson] was good, Nemanja [Vidic] and Patrice [Evra].

“It’s very hard because the clubs don’t want to lose their best players.

This footage has been viewed more than 13,000 times since it was shared on the club’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

And the United faithful were left in stitches at the journalist’s reaction.

“Literally every United’s fan reaction,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “This cracked me up.”

While a third held nothing back.

“The club is dead,” they said.

And a fourth simply added: “So funny.”

If Sanchez returns, he could be joined by Jack Grealish and James Maddison as the club step up their interest in the young Englishmen.

While the Red Devils’ pursuit of Bruno Fernandes could be hijacked by Barcelona.