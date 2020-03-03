Man Utd player ratings sees Bruno Fernandes shine but Anthony Martial flop vs Everton

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton, with Bruno Fernandes drawing the Red Devils level after Dominic Calvert-Lewin punished David de Gea’s mistake

David de Gea was left to rue another howler as Manchester United failed to take advantage of Chelsea ‘s slip up against Bournemouth yesterday in the top-four race.

The United keeper fired a routine clearance off Dominic Calvert-Lewin to gift the Everton striker a third-minute opener.

And not even poor goalkeeping from opposite number Jordan Pickford at the other end that saw Bruno Fernandes equalise could spare his blushes.

This was two points definitely dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘s side after the mistake from their No. 1.

Pickford did make up for his mistake with a late save to deny substitute Odion Ighalo a certain goal while De Gea also saved in stoppage time from Gylfi Sigurdsson before some late VAR drama.

David De Gea 5

Howler in the opening three minutes gifted Everton opener. Since the start of last season no player has made more errors (7) leading to goals than the Spaniard.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7

Solid defensively as kept Sigurdsson out of the game on the left but needs to have more of an impact going forward.

Harry Maguire 7

The United skipper made the odd error but was rarely beaten by Everton’s front two.

Victor Lindelof 7

Was always on top of Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin and able to outmuscle them when they went one-on-one.

Luke Shaw 7

Didn’t give Walcott a sniff on the right flank for Everton.

Scott McTominay 7

United have missed the Scottish midfielder and this was another display to prove that as he helped his side control midfield.

Nemanja Matic 7

Early strike off the bar and his quick pass set up Fernandes for the equaliser. Good display.

Fred 7

Burst forward from midfield to help Fernandes and also controlled midfield with Matic.

Bruno Fernandes 8

Another star performance from the January signing who continues to pay back his £47m fee.

Mason Greenwood 6

Lively but lacked quality when he got on the ball. In his defence, didn’t get enough service from midfield.

Anthony Martial 5

Not in the game and never looked like he would get into it. Poor showing.

SUBTITUTIONS

Juan Mata for McTominay (72mins): 6

Odion Ighalo for Greenwood (72mins): 6

Brandon Williams for Martial (89mins): 6

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Lingard, Pereira.