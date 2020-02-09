Man Utd players believe coaching is ‘too basic’ as assistant Kieran McKenna handed increased input

Certain Red Devils players are worried that McKenna’s tactics and training techniques are not up to scratch for a world class club such as Man Utd

There is a growing concern among some Manchester United players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s assistant coach Kieran McKenna’s increased importance is becoming detrimental to the team.

McKenna, 33, Solskjaer’s first team coach and some of the overseas players in particular believe that he is having an increasing input.

Some feel that coaching in general can be too basic and very British in its approach with the suggestion that McKenna calls the shots.

Solskjaer leans on McKenna a great deal and he is extremely highly-rated at Old Trafford but some of the foreign players believe that English speakers are favoured by the current set-up.

Romelu Lukaku, Ander Herrera, Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo are all recent big foreign departures.

McKenna is currently in Dubai working with injury-hit trio Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot before the entire Red Devils squad before jet off for a warm weather camp in Marbella.

Earlier this season, McKenna lifted the lid on Manchester United’s tactical approach under Solskjaer.

United’s higher pressing intensity coupled with their immense speed up front has helped them achieve memorable victories against bigger sides this season.

Although, they have regularly struggled to breakdown teams who prefer to adopt a deeper defensive style.

“Yeah, there is a lot of different bits to add on,” McKenna told MUTV. “No simple answer why we do better against better sides.

“We’ve had some big injuries in the middle course of first-half of season which have had a big impact, but as club we have got on with it best we can.

“Nobody has moaned, we have just go on with it. Things like that have made an impact but certainly as staff we are always looking to develop the team and look at why we play better against some of the teams who want to come and play us toe-to-toe and who to come and have an open and expansive game against us.

“We are looking to develop the team in other games when the conditions are different that is something we, and the players, are aware of. There are different reasons and we are looking to develop the group over the next period.”