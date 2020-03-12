Man Utd plot £100m double transfer swoop for Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are set to splash the cash in the summer and having already held talks with Jude Bellingham they are keen to acquire Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish as well

Manchester United are planning a £100m double swoop for Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish.

The club opened talks with 16-year-old Bellingham yesterday after the Birmingham midfielder travelled to United’s training base to meet senior club officials, including executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He spent several hours at the complex and was accompanied by his parents before being driven away.

And United are also preparing to pay up to £70m to land Aston Villa skipper Grealish this summer.

Unlike his previous contract, Grealish’s current Villa deal – which runs until 2023, does not have a buy-out clause, so United know they will have to dig deep for a player who has seven goals and six Premier League assists this term.

Grealish could see his £60,000-a-week Villa terms tripled if he went to United, who also want beat a host of clubs to the £30m signing of Bellingham and continue their policy of targeting young English talent.

Bellingham is enjoying a breathtaking season with Birmingham, having made 35 appearances and scoring four goals.

The midfield ace broke Trevor Francis’ record as Birmingham’s youngest debutant when he made his debut at 16 years and 38 days.

Bellingham cannot sign a professional deal until he turns 17 on June 29.

He signed a scholarship with Birmingham last summer that runs until 2021 and is reportedly earning in the region of £150 a week.

In other news, Tahith Chong has snubbed a move to Inter Milan in favour of signing a new deal with United.

The Dutch under-21 midfielder had been weighing up his Old Trafford future after struggling to secure regular game time under boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Chong, 20, was due to become a free agent in June and appeared to have failed to agree new terms with United.

Inter boss Antonio Conte was keen and the Italian giants offered him a deal worth about £50,000 a week.

His representatives held extensive talks with Inter, but he has turned them down in favour of pledging his future to United.

Chong said: “When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true. It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club.”