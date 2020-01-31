Man Utd ready to sell Paul Pogba in ‘cut-price deal’ after Bruno Fernandes transfer

Bruno Fernandes has joined Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon and could eventually step in for Paul Pogba at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United could see them allow Paul Pogba to leave for a cut-price fee, according to reports.

The Portugal international signed a £68m deal on Thursday to put to bed the longest-running transfer saga of January’s window.

Pogba has not featured for United since the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle due to ongoing ankle problems that required surgery.

The Frenchman has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford for months with Real Madrid and former club Juventus the likely suitors.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has also been disrespecting the club with his public statements leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United hierarchy ready to cut ties with the midfielder.

The Red Devils were believed to be asking for up to £150m for Pogba last summer, up on the £89m they paid for him in 2016.

But, according to The Sun, United could now be willing to let him leave for much less this summer.

Pogba is set to return to the fold in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see if he and Fernandes can spark up a good relationship on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Fernandes insists he is looking to emulate compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play,” he said.

“Ever since, I have been a big fan of this great club.”

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible.

“I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”