Man Utd release statement as Bruno Fernandes transfer agreement reached

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to finally get their hands on Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Sporting Lisbon over the signing of Bruno Fernandes.

Starsport revealed on Tuesday that United had finally struck a deal with Sporting, bringing an end to long-winded negotiations which have dominated the January transfer window.

It is understood the Red Devils have sealed an initial £46.6m deal for Fernandes, with a further £8.5m to come in add-ons and £12.5m to be paid to the player if he meets certain individual achievements.

And as the midfielder jets in to Manchester to finalise his switch, United have confirmed a deal has been successfully negotiated with Sporting.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes,” a club statement read.

“The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Fernandes is expected to sign a deal worth £150,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Incredibly, that will make him the joint-seventh highest earner at United, with Luke Shaw raking in the same amount.

The Portuguese star was spotted outside his house by television station SIC on Tuesday as he was getting into his car.

Asked if the Premier League was his preference, Fernandes replied: “It always was.”

According to Sky Sports, Fernandes is heading to Lisbon to tie up the loose ends with his current Sporting contract and film a goodbye message to supporters.

He has racked up 137 for the club since joining from Sampdoria in 2017, scoring an astonishing 64 goals from the middle of the park.

Once Fernandes has completed his final duties at Sporting, he will then fly to Manchester via private jet to complete his medical and put pen to paper on his lucrative United deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to add another midfielder to his ranks this month amid injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

And he has finally got his man after weeks of speculation, fending off late interest from Barcelona.

Reports suggested the Spanish champions were plotting a last-ditch move for Fernandes, but not with the vision of using the player themselves.

Barca were said to be interested in using Fernandes as bait to lure forward Rodrigo away from Valencia, with Luis Suarez’s injury leaving them short in attack.