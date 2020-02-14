Man Utd set £83m asking price for wantaway star Paul Pogba

Man Utd have laid down the gauntlet to anyone eyeing Paul Pogba’s signature with an £83m asking price which could warn off Real Madrid and Juventus

Manchester United will seek £83m for wantaway midfield Paul Pogba this summer as they look to offload him.

The Frenchman pushed for an Old Trafford exit in the summer but was denied as the club stood firm on their stance that he would not be sold.

His asking price, which is slightly less than the £89m it took to sign him four years ago, is seen as an issue with Real Madrid and Juventus both considering that fee to be excessive, reports the Guardian.

Madrid were thought to be his most likely destination in the summer, but it now looks as if a return to Italy with Juventus is favourable should the Bianconeri stump up the cash.

Remaining in Manchester has created more problems than it has solved with Pogba absent for much of the season due to injury.

He and his agent Mino Raiola have continued to make comments that have undermined United and their ambitions with the Italian suggesting the Premier League giants cannot provide Pogba with an opportunity to win trophies.

Pogba enjoyed four hugely successful years in Turin which saw him transform himself into one of the world’s most promising midfielders.

And Raiola did little to quieten the talk around the Frenchman’s future on Thursday having admitted that Italy feels like “home” for the 26-year-old.

He said: “Pogba feels at home in Italy. Italy is like his second home or family, same for [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic. That’s why Paul would like to come back to Juventus.

“But we’ll go to speak about that just after Euro 2020. Pogba wants to play at the best levels always … but he can’t escape Manchester United now, in this moment where the club is not having a good period.”

Raiola is set to hold talks with United in the coming months and, should their offer be deemed substandard, will notify the club of Pogba’s wish to seek pastures new.