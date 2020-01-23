Man Utd squad given day off despite Burnley disaster – but Marcus Rashford turns up

Manchester United were far from their best as they were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday night – but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has controversially decided to give the squad the day off

Crocked Marcus Rashford was one of just a few Manchester United players to report for training today despite the miserable 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night.

Goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez left United looking red faced at Old Trafford, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scratching his head as they slipped to 30 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool .

However, instead of getting his squad in for a grilling and to debrief the loss, the Red Devils stars have instead been given a day off today.

That’s besides Rashford, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo, who is expected to leave the club this month, who were all snapped on their way into Carrington.

England forward Rashford is in the early stages of recovery from a stress fracture in his back; he is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

Meanwhile, Argentine stopper Romero was also in attendance at Carrington, just a few days after he crashed his Lambourghini en route to training on Monday.

Finally, defender Rojo is thought to be heading towards the exit door at United, but has still reported for duty today. Unlike Romero, he was not in the squad that lost to Burnley.

Reflecting on last night’s defeat, Solskjaer admitted that his players were well off the pace against relegation battlers and Lancashire rivals Burnley.

“There are loads of thoughts through my mind,” Solskjaer said. “Now, one of disappointment. We hold our hands up.

“The players are giving everything, they have done absolutely fantastic so far this season but they know it wasn’t good enough tonight.

“The boys looked mentally tired towards the end, we didn’t find that creativity.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. When you are at Man Utd you are privileged because you are playing for the best club in the world.

“Sometimes you go through periods like that and it is a test I am sure they are going to come through.”