Man Utd star Chris Smalling devastated as pet dog dies in ‘poison attack’

Manchester United star Chris Smalling has been left devastated after his pet dog was killed after an alleged poison attack.

Beloved family pet Miley, a spanner-Jack Russel cross, ate rat poison which was left in the grounds of his current home in Rome, Italy.

Smalling is currently based in Italy where he is playing for Roma as part of a loan agreement until the end of the season.

It is believed that two other dogs fell ill but were able to recover.

But Miley was not able to survive and now Smalling, along with model wife Sam Cooke, are looking to find the culprit.

Smalling believes Miley was the victim of a mystery poisoner.

They believe that rat poison had been secretly spread all over their property – and all three dogs came into contact with it when they were roaming the property.

A source told The Sun: “They’re not just dogs, they’re part of the family.

“Who knows why the rat poison was put down in that way. There’s no way they’d have let their dogs out if they were aware the substance was there.”

Smalling also owns a Hungarian Vizsla called Ruben which fell ill.

A labrador called Summer, who is owned by Sam’s mother, was also on the property, but was able to recover like Ruben.

Smalling was especially close to Miley and often took the pooch to restaurants with him.

He also flew him to

Posting online, Sam said: “When Miley collapsed the vet found a tumour and put the internal bleeding which led to her death down to that, but it turns out that wasn’t the problem.

“A few days later Ruben and my mum’s dog got ill and, although dismissed by vets, we realised that they had all eaten rat poison that had carelessly been put in our garden uncovered without our knowledge.

“Obviously Miley being older and smaller was affected the most.

“Ruben and Summer are on medication and doing much better and will make a full recovery. It’s an awful situation but we are all coping well and trying to implement the many lessons this sad situation has presented us with.

“Acceptance, forgiveness, faith and making the most of life knowing how quickly it can be taken to name a few.”