Man Utd star Fred believes he’s won over Old Trafford supporters with recent form

Fred hasn’t yet paid back his £52m price tag for Manchester United

Manchester United star Fred believes he has finally won over the critics at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian midfielder has struggled to make an impact at United since joining them from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £53m deal in 2018.

Fred was the club’s main summer recruit, but proved a huge let down in his first season to become a figure of fun and earn a barrage of abuse from pundits.

But Fred has undergone a dramatic change in fortunes this season following a number of commanding performances, despite United struggling to get in the top four.

Fred admits life has been a rollercoaster ride for him since joining United, but that he is finally showing his class and why the club spent so much on him.

He said before tonight’s clash with Wolves: “Unfortunately, last season, my first for United, wasn’t that good. It was a settling-in period.

“But this season has been excellent, great for me. I’m really happy to have had this consistent run in the team.

“It’s been really important for me to go on the pitch and make a contribution. I think I’ve grown and improved.”

Fred started alongside new boy Bruno Fernandes in the middle of midfield this evening.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 with Wolves at Old Trafford.