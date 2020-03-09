Man Utd star Luke Shaw tells Jesse Lingard ‘he can’t claim’ deflected goal

Man Utd comfortably saw off Derby in the FA Cup but there will be plenty of internal debate between Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard about who scored the opener

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has told team-mate Jesse Lingard “he can’t claim” the team’s opening goal at Derby.

The Red Devils won 3-0 at Pride Park to ensure they will take on Norwich in the last eight of the competition.

United opened the scoring after half an hour when Shaw’s volley into the ground looped over Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

But upon seeing the replay it looks as if Shaw’s strike took a deflection off Lingard’s back, but the former Southampton man was not prepared to give up his second strike in a United shirt.

“I’m claiming that – no chance. He can’t claim that,” he said.

“I think there was too much spin because I didn’t hit it correctly but I’m claiming the goal. Jesse cannot claim that.

“Whatever happens I’m claiming it, but the most important thing was the win and obviously another clean sheet with hopefully more goals from me to come.”

January signing Odion Ighalo scored United’s other two goals and after joking about Shaw’s “good” goalscoring exploits claims he is settling in well at Old Trafford.

He said: “He’s (Shaw) good – as long as the ball is in the net we are happy.

“I am happy to be around this game team, great lads and great manager, I am happy and we are working hard.

“We know we need to win the game to go through to do important things this season and end the season well. The start was not the best we can do but after 20-25 minutes we got into the game.

“I used my strength and I am happy the ball went in. For the second, they blocked it then there is nothing I can do apart from shoot.

“I had another shot but did not connect well but the most important thing is that we won. We want to keep the momentum going and make sure we do great this season.”