Man Utd star Odion Ighalo banned from Carrington training base amid coronavirus fears

Manchester United officials have banned Odion Ighalo from training at Carrington due to fears over the Coronavirus

Odion Ighalo has been banned from Manchester United’s training ground following his arrival from China – over concerns about the coronavirus.

Ighalo joined United from Shanghai Shenhua on February 1 on a six month loan deal, but was told to stay away from the club’s Carrington training complex.

The striker did not travel to Marbella with the rest of the United squad due to fears about him being readmitted to the UK in the wake of the coronavirus sweeping China and other countries that has already killed more than 1,000 people.

Now it has emerged United bosses also told Ighalo not to visit their training base as well.

Ighalo has been forced to train on his own at the GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester – right next to rivals Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

The Nigerian international has been working on a personalised fitness programme provided by the club, with performance coach Wayne Richardson.

It is understood he will join-up with his team-mates for the first time on Saturday when they return from Spain, having completed the two-week spell of isolation recommended by world health officials to all those who have travelled from China to other countries.

His agent Oladele Salami said: “I can confirm Odion has been training at the taekwondo centre and has not been to Carrington. The team are back on Saturday and he will join up with them then.”

It is understood that when he joined United, it was agreed Ighalo would train separate from the club’s facilities.

United did not have to impose the sanction, but wanted to take extra precautions against the threat of the virus – and Ighalo agreed it was the right thing to do.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Ighalo will travel with the squad to London on Sunday and is expected to be named in the 18-man squad for the clash with Chelsea on Monday night.

United made a shock move for Ighalo after top scorer Marcus Rashford was ruled out for up to three months with a double stress fracture of the back.

Explaining Ighalo’s absence from the training camp, Solskjaer said earlier this week: “Odion will stay in Manchester, because since he has come from China in the last 14 days, the news of the virus there (means) we’re not sure if he’s going to be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again.

“So he’s staying here working with a personal coach on an individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That’s a plus.

“Of course, he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but we don’t want to take that risk (of potential border restrictions tightening).”