Man Utd star Paul Pogba hailed by fans after sharing intense training session

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is working to get his fitness up from an ankle injury, heading off for a warm weather camp in Dubai

Manchester United fans were delighted to see an update from Paul Pogba, who shared footage from his latest workout.

The Frenchman has been out of action for the Red Devils since the 4-1 win against Newcastle in December.

But reports suggest the midfielder he could be back in action for the derby against Manchester City next month.

And footage has emerged which shows the United star is working hard to make this a reality.

In the clip, Pogba is on a warm weather training camp at the NAS Sports Complex, Dubai.

While stretching for an exercise, the Frenchman says: “Four weeks after surgery.

“And I’m feeling good.”

He goes to perform some core exercises on the floor, including lifting a kettle ball with his torso.

Pogba lets the sweat pour down his face, balancing the weight before swinging his legs from side to side.

The United star then works on dynamic movements as well as taking weight with a game of catch.

This footage has been viewed more than 350,000 times since it was posted on Wednesday morning.

Accompanying the clip, Pogba wrote: “Now the real things.”

And the United faithful were happy to see the midfielder on track.

“Get well soon,” one supporter said.

“Man Utd need their hero back.”

Another commented: “Yes, my bro.”

While a third sent a message to the Frenchman.

“Come back stronger,” they said.

And a fourth added: “You’ll be back.”

Pogba’s future, though, has been thrown into doubt amid rumours he would be joining Real Madrid.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford.

“We want to try to build towards a team that will challenge for the title and trophies, so we want to keep our best players,” the Red Devils boss said.

“Paul’s had a terrible season with injuries, he’s desperate to play football.

“It’s hard to put timescales on long-term injuries. He loves playing and he loves just being out there training as well, and it’s been playing on his mind.”