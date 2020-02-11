Man Utd star Paul Pogba shares fresh injury update on Instagram after Dubai rehab session

The World Cup winner is making good progress in his bid to return to action following an operation on an ankle injury at the end of last year

Manchester United fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Paul Pogba announced that he is nearing a return from his lengthy injury lay-off.

Pogba, who has been in rehab in Dubai, provided an update on his situation via his Instagram account, posting pictures of himself in the gym.

He posted a series of pictures, the first one an image of him mid-squat, captioned: “First day without my walking boot.”

The second showed Pogba on a treadmill with the wording: “Slowly but surely.”

Pogba has been sidelined since December in a hugely disappointing season for the former Juventus star.

He has played just eight games in all competitions and is yet to score for United this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to get Pogba back into his team, who sit eight in the Premier League, as soon as possible.

The Red Devils face a crunch clash with Chelsea after the Winter break before a Europa League tie with Club Brugge.

Whether Pogba will be available for those games remains to be seen but it seems that he could be set to leave the club in the summer.

The Sun reports that the 26-year-old has been given the green light to leave United in the summer and that Old Trafford chiefs have slashed £30m off their asking price as they look to move him on.

Former Tottenham star Darren Bent believes Pogba is getting too much of the blame for United’s current problems, and has urged Liverpool and Manchester City to try and sign him.

Talking to talkSPORT, he said: “At times you have to feel a bit sorry for him. He’s the scapegoat for absolutely everything.

“Even when he’s not playing people blame him and they’re always talking about him.

“When someone like a Paul Pogba comes available on the market, and let’s not forget he’s only 26, there’s going to be so many takers,’ Bent added.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if teams like Manchester City come in for him. I can see him getting in Liverpool’s team too. If he’s on top, top form, he can get in most teams in the world.”