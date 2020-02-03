Man Utd striker Odion Ighalo to be available at bargain price in Fantasy Football

New Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo has been added to Fantasy Premier League ahead of his potential debut against Chelsea on February 17

Fantasy Premier League players can pick up Odion Ighalo on the cheap if they fancy a punt on the new Manchester United signing.

Ighalo joined United on a six-month loan deal from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

He was signed too late to make his debut during the Red Devils’ clash with Wolves at the weekend and finally landed in the UK on Sunday morning.

Fantasy football fans may be eager to get former Watford ace Ighalo into their team with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having been desperate to sign a striker.

That could see Ighalo go straight into United’s line-up in two weeks time with the Old Trafford outfit now on their winter break.

And Ighalo can be picked up for just £6.5m on the game, the same price as Norwich forward Teemu Pukki.

Ighalo’s price is just over half of what Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is demanding (£12m) while injured United star Marcus Rashford sets FPL owners back £8.9m.

Mohamed Salah is the most expensive player currently on the game with the Liverpool star being worth £12.7m.

Amazingly, Romelu Lukaku, who left United in the summer, is still available on the game and would cost £2m more than the new signing at £8.5m.

Ighalo is a lifelong United fan and is delighted to be joining the Premier League giants.

“It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United,” Ighalo told Sky Sports News upon arriving in the UK.

“But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started. It’s been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here.

“I am happy to be here and to work out with the team and finish very well this season.

“The plan is to just chill today because I travelled a very long way from Shanghai to Manchester. Today is to just rest and tomorrow we start to work.”