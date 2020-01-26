Man Utd to approve loan transfer of ‘new Michael Carrick’ James Garner to Sunderland

James Garner is regarded as one of Manchester United’s brightest youth prospects and will be allowed to join Sunderland until the end of the season

Manchester United are prepared to send James Garner out on loan in the January transfer window, with Sunderland leading the chase for the young midfielder.

Garner joined United at the age of eight, climbing through the club’s academy setup to eventually make his first-team debut in February 2019.

The 18-year-old, who is well thought of at Old Trafford, has gone on to make another six appearances since making his bow as a substitute against Crystal Palace.

Those six appearances have come this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has used him sparingly because of the more experienced options at his disposal.

According to the Sunday People, United believe Garner will benefit from leaving on loan until the end of the season.

League One outfit Sunderland are the frontrunners to secure his temporary signature, with Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson looking to bolster his midfield in the January transfer window.

Parkinson’s men currently sit sixth in English football’s third tier, just five points adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

Solskjaer has already set high standards for Garner, comparing the youngster to United legend Michael Carrick at the end of last season.

“I believe he’s got the chance to have a great future,” he said.

“He knows we believe in him, we’ve got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick.

“I know he’s young and I know it’s not fair on kids to compare to great players like Michael was.

“But he’s the same mould, he plays simple passes, plays through the lines.”

Garner is not the only player poised to leave United on loan this month, as Marcos Rojo is also set to rejoin former club Estudiantes.

The outcasted defender has been given time off by Solskjaer to seal a permanent move away from Old Trafford having fallen down the pecking order in recent years.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Rojo is due to head back to the Argentinian outfit on loan after United failed to find a buyer for him.

The Red Devils are not only waving goodbye to players this month, however.

Reports suggest they are edging closer to a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is said to be valued at £67m.

However, United are only prepared to offer £42m for the Portuguese ace with less than a week remaining in the winter market.