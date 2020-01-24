Man Utd ‘toxic’ atmosphere blamed on ‘ridiculous’ transfer policy under Ed Woodward

Man Utd have made their worst start ever to a Premier League season and are 33 points behind bitter rivals Liverpool

Manchester United’s current situation has been brought on by their ‘ridiculous’ transfer policy under Ed Woodward.

That is the view of former Premier League striker Peter Crouch, who claims the club do not have a plan in place to help them succeed.

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a season for 30 years under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have arguably one of their worst squads in recent years.

And despite being one of the highest spending clubs in Europe since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, they have continually failed with transfers.

The 13-time Premier League winners have not come close to winning another league title since then and are having to watch on as bitter rivals Manchester City and Liverpool steal the limelight.

Crouch thinks that the club are failing to find the correct balance of youth and senior players at the moment and has blamed the top brass at Old Trafford for their current situation.

“I don’t see a plan at the moment,” he told BT Sport.

“All the best players they have had have come through the academy, Rashford, McTominay, Williams, Greenwood.

“They have spent £600m on what? I don’t see any senior players at that football club that are helping them younger ones out.

“If you look at the Manchester United teams of old then they had that and that is what made them great.

“It is a ridiculous situation and you have to look at the top I’m afraid because, Mourinho, Moyes, Van Goal, and even Solskjaer I do not think they are bad managers.

“But the club have been buying players to try and fit gaps and there is just no real plan at the moment.”

Former United midfielder Paul Ince agreed with Crouch, claiming he has never seen the club as toxic as it is now.

“I feel Ole knew at the end of the season that he was losing Lukaku and Sanchez and they haven’t replaced,” he added.

“We keep talking about Pogba being injured etc but he hasn’t got anyone back in to replace them.

“I understand youth, we had it when I was at United, but those players had senior players around them.

“When I look at United they haven’t got any senior players around them.

“They are not getting any time to get into the game and the fans are on their back straight away.

“It is a toxic environments at the moment and I have never seen it like that before.”