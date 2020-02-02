Man Utd transfer duo Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo played together at Udinese

Manchester United’s two January arrivals will be hoping to fit straight in at Old Trafford – but the duo actually have played together before

Manchester United new boys Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo briefly played together in Italy and are now reunited at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finally agreed terms with Sporting Lisbon earlier this week after a month of negotiations.

Fernandes was unveiled on Thursday and could make his debut tonight against Wolves.

Ighalo was a surprise deadline arrival and will join on loan until the end of the season.

But the duo actually played together at Udinese for a brief period so will be familiar with each other’s qualities.

Ighalo plied his trade for the Serie A outfit between 2008 and 2014, making just six appearances.

Fernandes, meanwhile, played 86 times for the club between 2013 and 2016.

The Portuguese star also found the net 10 times for Udinese.

Ighalo is unavailable for tonight’s clash after his move was completed at the latest possible stage.

The striker also has to travel to Manchester from China.

Speaking about the loan deal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Odion is an experienced player.

“He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

And Anthony Martial is looking forward to playing with Ighalo’s fellow newbie Fernandes.

“He’s a very, very good player. He had a great season last season and he’s started this season just the same and has been playing very well,” he said.

“I think it’s a real big plus for the club and I think he’s someone who’s going to help us attain our objectives this season.

“I’ve had a couple of little chats with him out on the training pitch and during training and I think he’ll settle into really easily.

“He’s spent some time initially with the Portuguese and Spanish speakers and he’s already integrated really well.”