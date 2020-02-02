Man Utd transfer move for Odion Ighalo agreed in principle on deadline day

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new striker with the transfer deadline coming at 11pm tonight with Odion Ighalo now top of their wish-list

Manchester United are close to confirming a loan signing for Odion Ighalo as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to secure a short-term replacement for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is set to be out for up to three months with a back injury, leaving Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as United’s only attacking options.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of strikers through January’s transfer window, including Edinson Cavani, Danny Ings and Salomon Rondon.

A move for Bournemouth ace Josh King was touted earlier on transfer deadline day though that move never came to fruition.

United’s focus soon turned to former Watford striker Ighalo, who is currently playing for Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

And there is belief that a deal could be struck before 11pm with Solskjaer searching for a loan signing.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth said: “If the Josh King deal wasn’t going to happen, then they would then look towards Odion Ighalo – it looks like that deal is back on the table.

“One source has told me a deal might have been agreed in principle now with Manchester United for a six month loan deal – that would be perfect for Manchester United as they are looking for a short term replacement for Marcus Rashford.”

Though United boss Solskjaer had admitted he did not expect any more business for his side on deadline day following the arrival of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend.

Solskjaer said: “I don’t think we’ll do any more business, no. I don’t think so.

“Anthony and Mason can break their nose as well. There’s no worries about that, so as I’ve said January has always been difficult and it’s not just something that you do like that.

“I’m happy with the ones I’ve got here and of course with Bruno [Fernandes] coming in that was a big thing for me towards the end here now, that we can play in a different way maybe and of course with the centre-backs coming back and what we’ve done lately with three at the back that might be an option to tactically change a little bit.”