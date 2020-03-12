Man Utd transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly ‘around the corner’ as price is named

Manchester United were reportedly desperate to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli last summer – and they could be set to come back in for the defender

Manchester United’s move for Kalidou Koulibaly is “around the corner” after being told they must fork out €100m [£86m] to sign the Napoli defender, according to reports in Italy.

Koulibaly, 28, is said to have been the subject of a £90m bid from United back in the summer.

Yet when negotiations with Napoli hit a stumbling block, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co instead turned their attention to Harry Maguire, who became the most expensive defender of all time when he sealed an £80m switch from Leicester.

Despite spending big on Maguire, United reportedly remain interested in Koulibaly ahead of the summer window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils will have to break the world record transfer fee for a defender once again if they want to prise him away from Italy.

Napoli are demanding £86m for the Senegal international, who is also wanted by bitter rivals Manchester City.

Both Manchester clubs are said to be “around the corner” in their pursuit of Koulibaly and could go head-to-head for his signature this summer.

City were rumoured to be interested in Maguire last summer, too, only to back out after discovering Leicester’s eye-watering asking price for the England international.

Pep Guardiola’s side have reportedly been in contact with Koulibaly’s agent over a potential move for the centre-back at the end of the season.

He is expected to bid farewell to Naples as part of a summer clear-out by chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Paris St-Germain are also being touted as potential suitors, while Everton emerged as a shock option for Koulibaly last week.

With over three years remaining on his current Napoli deal, though, Koulibaly will not be available on the cheap.

But United could have the funds available to pull off a transfer if Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford for big money this summer.

The Frenchman, who has only made three appearances in the last six months amid a number of injury problems, has been heavily linked with a move away from the club over the last few years amid reported interest from Real Madrid and former side Juventus.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in the January window could signal the end for Pogba at United, which could finance a monster bid for Koulibaly.