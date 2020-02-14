Man Utd transfer target James Maddison ‘wants to join’ Red Devils this summer

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Leicester star James Maddison and the Red Devils could make a move during the summer transfer window

Manchester United transfer target James Maddison reportedly wants to join the Red Devils with United having earmarked the Leicester star this summer.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his midfield further having signed Bruno Fernandes in January.

The Red Devils could lose Paul Pogba with the Frenchman having been linked with a move to either Juventus or Real Madrid.

And it’s believed that United have already set their sights on Maddison as a potential replacement for Pogba.

And the Manchester Evening News claim that Maddison wants to make the switch to Old Trafford reporting that he “would have been at United years ago” if it was up to the Foxes maestro.

United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Maddison.

And while pundit Steve Nicol believes the 23-year-old will remain a Leicester player through the summer, he thinks United are in pole position for a transfer.

“I think so [Maddison will stay at Leicester beyond the summer],” the pundit told ESPN FC.

“I think he will be doing the right thing for himself and his career if he stays as well.

“He’s well looked after at Leicester, he’s loved there. He right now is just told to go and play.

“If he’s going to take a step up it’s going to have to be a City or a Liverpool or a Barca or somebody like that in my opinion.

“I think eventually he’s going to be that good but for right now he has to stay at Leicester.

“Well not right now because I don’t think they have a position for him right now.

“And so if he waits a couple of years then things might change, certainly not just at those two clubs you mentioned but if Manchester United can step up in the next couple of seasons, maybe that’s a place he could go as well.”