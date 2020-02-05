Man Utd trio jet to Dubai for extra training sessions while others go on holiday

Manchester United may have begun their winter break – but three stars will not be resting on a beach

Manchester United’s winter break has begun with several first-team stars enjoying holidays aboard.

Players have been given a chance to rest before they fly to Marbella for a week-long training camp on Saturday.

The Times have reported that Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot, whom have all struggled for fitness and form, have taken steps to help them get their respective seasons back on track.

The trio have traveled to the Nad Al Sheba sports complex in Dubai where they are taken part in fitness and ball work alongside coach Kieran McKenna.

The report adds that both Arsenal and Chelsea will be in attendance at the venue as they go in search of Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils have a gap of 16 days between Premier League fixtures and have opted to go to Marbella for their warm weather camp.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the plans: “They’ll have a week or so off and we’ve got more days [rest]because we’re playing Chelsea on the Monday.

“So we’ll get together on the Saturday and we’ll have a good camp, working on different things.

“Of course, we’ve got a few new players, hopefully we can integrate them into the squad.

“Yes, we’ve had ups and downs, but it shows that we do miss the injured players so, yeah, it’ll be a nice break and I think it’s about time we had that in England.

“I think all teams will get their energy levels back.”

“[The players] have been fantastic. We’ve had to, with all the injuries we’ve had, rely on many of these to maybe play more games than they should, and they’ve been brilliant.”

New signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo will both be present as they try to integrate with their new team-mates, with United traditionally getting stronger in the second half of the campaign.

Solskjaer added: “Of course, we are a different squad to the championship-winning squad that Sir Alex Ferguson had; you can’t expect this group of players now – they haven’t had that experience of winning and having that – but that will come in the next few years, definitely.

“That’s what we’re working for and that’s why those players are here, because I can see the Man United character in them.”