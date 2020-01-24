Man Utd urged to make five signings before transfer deadline to ‘save themselves’

Manchester United slid to a 2-0 defeat against Burnley on Wednesday night leaving many to believe their squad is in desperate need of improvement before the January transfer window ends

Manchester United have been urged to sign up to five players by broadcaster and Red Devils fan Andy Goldstein.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slid to a 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley yesterday, leaving then six points off the top four after their third loss in four league games.

United have been linked with several high-profile signings, but are yet to get any to sign on the dotted line.

Bruno Fernandes is understood to be nearing a switch, while Kalidou Kouliably, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Edinson Cavani have all been tipped for big-money moves.

In a passionate rant, Goldstein issued his demand to see United “save their season” before the transfer window ends.

“I hope the Glazers, Woodward, the United board are listening,” he said on talkSport Drive.

“Manchester United, as a club, have got 9 days to save themselves [before the transfer window ends].

“I look at the starting XI tonight; the midfield: Fred, Pereira, Matic – just not good enough.

“That squad is depleted. We haven’t had any backing for a long, long time.

“The club is dying before my eyes, it’s dying before the eyes of many Manchester United fans.

“If Sporting Lisbon want £55m for Fernandes, give them £60m.

“Then you phone up Napoli and ask how much Kouliably is. If Napoli say Koulibaly is £100m, give them £105m.

“Then you phone up Villa or Leicester and you say ‘how much is Grealish or Maddison?’. £75m? Here’s £85m.

“You go and buy Cavani on loan. You’re paying ridiculous amounts of money to score goals.

“You buy four or five players. You need three, four, five players to give United a chance to get into the top four.

“If one player comes in, the club will continue to die.”