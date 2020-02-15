Man Utd want Sheffield United sale for Dean Henderson ahead of Chelsea or PSG

Man Utd will let Dean Henderson join Sheffield United in this summer’s transfer window but plan to lure him back to Old Trafford once David de Gea moves on

Manchester United are ready to offload goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but want him to end up at Sheffield United.

The rising English shot stopper has built himself quite the reputation at Bramall Lane over the past two years.

The Blades are keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old and United want him to continue improving.

Selling him to the Yorkshire outfit could prove beneficial to both parties as they see Henderson as a long-term replacement for David de Gea and are likely to include a buy-back clause, reports Team Talk.

Chelsea are also keen as they consider a replacement for the under fire Kepa Arrizabalaga, but United do not want to sell to a rival club.

Defence has been the Blues Achilles heel this season, but Kepa has failed to deliver when called upon so far this season with Frank Lampard axing him for their draw at Leicester a fortnight ago.

The Spaniard remains the world’s most expensive keeper having left Athletic Bilbao 18 months ago for £72m, but that label has not stopped the Chelsea boss from replacing him with Willy Caballero.

French champions PSG have emerged a surprise contenders for Henderson’s signature as they look to inject some youth into their lavishly assembled squad.

Sheffield United’s No 1 is in contention to start for England at this summer’s European Championships following his exploits in the north.

Henderson has kept a league high nine clean sheets this season – the same amount as England rival Nick Pope at Burnley.