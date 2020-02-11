Man Utd want transfers of two forwards as replacements for Alexis Sanchez this summer

Manchester United want to bring two forwards to the club in the summer as they look to replace the outgoing Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have had a tactical reason for talking up Alexis Sanchez last month.

The Chile international left Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal in the summer having flopped since his move from Arsenal.

The forward had gone from one of the best players in the Premier League to a waste of wages in a matter of weeks and he now looks set to leave on a permanent deal.

Manchester Evening News have now reported that the club want to bring in two new forwards after letting the 31-year-old leave in the summer, despite recent claims to the contrary.

Solskjaer said earlier this year that the former Barcelona winger would play a part at United going forward, but this could have been an attempt to keep his value up.

The report claims that the former Cardiff boss hasn’t budged on his stance of wanting to sell Sanchez, and that the club want to bring in two players to fill the void.

“Alexis will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong,” said Solskjaer.

After scoring 80 times in 166 games for the Gunners Sanchez added only 5 in 45 outings for United.

The club made the decision to allow him leave after turning their attentions to young players before the start of the the current campaign, with the manager then justifying the decision.

“Alexis needed to go,” said Solskjaer back in August.

“At the moment, we know he’s been here for 18 months and it’s not really worked out for him.

“For him to restart and get himself playing regularly and scoring goals that will only benefit everyone in the end.

“For us, we’re going to watch every weekend to see Romelu [Lukaku] and Alexis playing together.

“He will come good for them. For us we had a decision to make, I’m trusting Anthony [Martial], Marcus [Rashford], Mason [Greenwood] to be our centre forwards.

“We’ve got wingers in Chongy [Tahith Chong], Dan James, [Andreas Pereira], we’ve loads of options.

“For me, it’s time for our boys to feel that pressure and responsibility, to be more robust, to know they have to play five games in a row.”

Sanchez has managed to score once in his 10 fixtures since returning to Italy, with Antonio Conte’s side battling Juventus for the Serie A title.