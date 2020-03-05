Man Utd warned over Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho transfers because of Bruno Fernandes

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho have both been linked with a move to Man Utd

Manchester United trying to sign Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window could cause problems for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer .

That is the view of former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, who reckons it would not be easy to keep everyone happy and fit them into the starting eleven if they joined.

The Red Devils have been linked with signing both Aston Villa midfielder Grealish and Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho in recent times.

Both are likely to leave their respective clubs in the summer with Europe’s top clubs likely to be interested in their services.

But Merson believes signing the duo could cause congestion in the squad, especially after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January.

The Portugal international has made a brilliant start to his United career since joining from Sporting Lisbon.

United have already got Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on the books also, and Merson reckons complications could occur.

“I could see Grealish [at United]all day long,” the pundit said on Sky Sports’ The Debate.

“They’ve got to be careful though, Man United, of not just going ‘Right, we’ll go and get Grealish, we’ll go and get Sancho’, and then you bring them in and start thinking ‘Where’s everybody going to play? I’ve got Martial, I’ve got Rashford, I’ve got Bruno Fernandes’ and you’ve got to get them all in the team.

“So for me they’ve got to be careful how they do it, you don’t want to get to a situation where you buy all the best players and there’s no room for all of them.”

United are reportedly ready to offer Grealish £150,000-a-week to join from Villa.

They initially expressed an interest in the midfielder in January and are prepared to pay up to £60million to get their man.

And executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is believed to be eyeing a move for Sancho as soon as the season ends.

They are prepared to offer the former Manchester City graduate a £200,000-a-week contract to entice him to Old Trafford.