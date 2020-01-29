Man Utd wonderkid Brandon Williams fuelled by mum’s sausage and egg fry-ups

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon’s mum Lisa has run a cafe in Harphurey Market for the past ten years and has decorated the counter with pictures and match reports of her son

Manchester United wonderkid Brandon Williams faces a red card from club bosses – after his mum let slip the secret to his success was her ‘sausage and egg’ fry-ups.

The 19-year-old full-back has rocketed to stardom after breaking into the United team with a string of fine performances that have led to calls for him to be included in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Sky Sports pundit and United and Three Lions’ legend Gary Neville said he has ‘that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponent’s nose to win the match’.

While Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker hailed him an ‘exciting young English talent’.

Brandon’s mum Lisa has now lifted the lid on what fuels her son’s performances.

The market stall cafe boss said he drops by for one of her sausage-and-egg-on-toast specials – though she admitted the revelation could land him in hot water with boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

She said Brandon had ‘been to the cafe a couple of times’.

“He has sausage and egg on toast,” she said. “He’ll probably get it off Ole now I’ve said that!”

Lisa, who has run the cafe in Harpurhey market for 10 years, has covered the counter in photos of her son and copies of his match reports.

She said: “I’m very proud of Brandon. He’s done really well.

“Whenever he’s played everyone comes up and says how well he’s done, and now he’s playing more games it’s happening more. I’m a real proud mum.”

Harpurhey, in north-east Manchester, was named Britain’s most deprived neighbourhood in 2004.

Community leaders slammed 2013 BBC documentary People Like Us – featuring Harpurhey locals – as a ‘freak show’ which they said painted a ‘sneering and distorted’ picture.

Lisa said: “Harpurhey does have a bit of a bad reputation, but it’s nothing like you expect it to be.

“There are a lot of good people about. We’re like a family on the market.

“Some of my customers have like their own club where they meet for a chat and a brew.

“I love it, but I can’t get rid of them sometimes!”