Man Utd’s brilliant gesture to the 700 supporters who bought unusable LASK tickets

Coronavirus has forced the Europa League match to be played behind closed doors, but United have offered to reimburse supporters who will be left out of pocket

Manchester United have been roundly praised for offering to pay £350 towards the travel and accommodation costs of each supporter who bought an away ticket for the club’s Europa League clash with LASK.

The first leg of a last-16 tie, will be played behind closed doors due to the threat of coronavirus – although the Austrian government has limited those who can attend Thursday’s game to 500 people.

The decision meant that 700 Red Devils fans, who purchased match tickets flights and accommodation were set to be left out of pocket – that was until United stepped in with a generous offer.

Fans were notified by text message which thanked them for their continued support on away days.

The text message read: “We appreciate the lengths to which supporters go to follow the team wherever we are playing in Europe. We understand that, for many fans, the cost of travel and accommodation for the LASK game will have been non-refundable.

“Given this unique occasion, we have chosen to pay a fixed sum of £350 to all supporters who were due to attend tonight’s game having purchased tickets through the club.

“This is in addition to the match ticket refund which has now been processed and should be credited to your account within 3 working day.

“The £350 will also be credited to your account within 5 working days and appear as a separate payment. Thanks.”

Fans were impressed with the club’s decision and took to social media to praise the payout worth a quarter of a million pounds.

“£250,000 pay out, fair play,” said one Man Utd fan. “That’s great stuff!” agreed another.

“Excellent from the club,” tweeted a third supporter. “Better than club shop vouchers,” joked a fourth fan.

Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will understand if the season is cut short because of coronavirus.

“It’s up to the experts to decide,” Solskjaer said. “I would understand yes, under the circumstances [if the season was to be cut short].

“The main concern must be the health of the general public and the decision that will be made we’ll back.

“Of course, these are difficult circumstances – not just for football, but in the whole society.”

United released a statement on Wednesday saying that once they return to Old Trafford ‘all home matches are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned’.