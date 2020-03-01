Man Utd’s Odion Ighalo set to make first Premier League start amid Anthony Martial omission

Manchester United take on Everton at Goodison Park today and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks likely to miss Anthony Martial for the fixture

Manchester United star Odion Ighalo looks likely to start up front today against Everton in his first start in the Premier League for his new club.

It comes after news emerged that Anthony Martial was not named in the squad and was not seen at the Lowry Hotel.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to one point with a win over the Toffees.

But he must do so missing the likes of Marcus Rashford and Martial.

It means Ighalo could make his first start for United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

It follows a goalscoring cameo against Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international started that game at Old Trafford and impressed Solskjaer.

And Solskjaer insisted that the former Watford star can make an impact against Everton.

“Odion has definitely shown what type of striker he is,” Solskjaer said. “He’s ready for that game on Sunday. I don’t know about Anthony, to be honest.”

Martial had failed a medical test ahead of the match on Thursday and it appears he will not be fit for the weekend.

It will come as a blow with the Frenchman in a period of fine form before a thigh strain ruled him out midweek.

The ex-Monaco man scored in three consecutive matches including in the 2-0 win over Chelsea two weeks ago.

United were thrashed 4-0 last season by Everton in this fixture last season.

“That was the lowest I’ve been,” Solskjaer said. “I think you all know that and remember that.

“That was a capitulation. We had absolutely nothing about us, even though their goals were more or less counter-attacks from set-plays and long throw-ins. Everything you didn’t want to see you saw in that game.

“That was the day, the lowest. I knew probably before then but one or two had their last chance, more or less, but we had to get to the summer first. I’m not going to talk about Rom now. He’s done well in Italy and we’ve coped well without him.

“I can, with hand on heart, 100 per cent say these boys will never give in and never give up like that team did. These are the boys we want to build the next team around.”