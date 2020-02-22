Man Utd’s Odion Ighalo transfer is the boost Anthony Martial needed in striker role

Anthony Martial has seen his form return at Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bring in Odion Ighalo may have helped

Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo looks like it has given Anthony Martial an extra boost.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club he was desperate to see another striker signed in January.

It came after an injury to Marcus Rashford which has likely seen his season ended.

Martial and Mason Greenwood were left as the only forwards, one being more of a winger and the other being a teenager.

Ighalo made the move from Shanghai Shenhua in a shock loan swoop to provide cover and also some experience.

But it has appeared to have had a boost for Martial, who has seen a return to goalscoring form.

The season seemed to be going by for the Frenchman, who regularly goes through periods of patchy form.

Solskjaer has given him ample playing time and is clearly one of the more talented members of the squad.

But there are times when the ex-Monaco man has come under fire from fans for an apparent lack of effort.

That cannot be said of the 24-year-old this month, who has scored in two important games in a row.

First, a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League to take United within three points of fourth place.

Martial grabbed the opener just before half-time on Monday night and was adding to his tally three days in Belgium.

After Club Brugge took a shock lead against the Red Devils, the France international grabbed the equaliser to give the away team the advantage in the second leg.

His return to form has coincided with the arrival of Ighalo.

Solskjaer was so desperate to see a striker arrive in January, has that festered on Martial’s mind?

It appears like he is trying to let his feet do the talking and prove he is still valuable to the club.

And if it sees United propelled into a Champions League spot this season, Solskjaer will be more than happy to be proved wrong.